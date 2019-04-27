Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home
Murfreesboro, TN
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Anita Grace Lamb, 59, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Anita was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 9, 1960, to the late Mable Thompson and James Nolen Wilson, Sr. For many years she worked for Ingram Entertainment and was a longtime member of Hillview Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Anita was blessed with a nurturing spirit and was honored to help raised her husband's brothers and sisters as they grew. She was a simple person who loved life, her pets, and most of all, her family. Anita will be sadly missed by them all.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Herman Ray Lamb.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 38 years, Stephen Ray Lamb of Warner Robins; brother, James Nolen Wilson, Jr. (Linda) of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, sister, Nancy Edmondson (John) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Jean Lamb of Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with a second visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Doyle Hayes will officiate. Following the service, Anita will be laid to rest in Coleman Cemetery.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
