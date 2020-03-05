Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Anita West Obituary
Anita West

Murfreesboro - Anita K. West, age 68, passed away March 3, 2020 at Alive Hospice. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Anita retired from GE to be a wife and mom.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents Mary Jane Hughes McKee and Harry Eugene McKee; and mother-in-law, Lena West and father-in-law, Eathel West. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth West; daughters, Olivia West, Stefanie (Griff) Brewer; brothers, Harry Eugene (Barbara) McKee, Jr., Eddie (Cheryl) McKee, Kenneth Dwayne (Gina) McKee; sisters, Marsha (Ricky) Love, Teresa (Sam) Redmon, Jackie McKee; grandchildren, Ashley Pierce, Kimberly Sullivan, Aiden Brewer, Owen Brewer, Cullen Brewer, Kate Brewer and Jordan West Cronin; and sisters-in law, Juanita Montgomery and Faye Adams.

Special thanks to Dr. Laura Goff and Alive Hospice for their special care of Anita.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or .

Visitation with the family will be 2:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
