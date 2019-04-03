|
Ann Chambers
LaVergne - Ann Chambers, age 80, passed away April 1, 2019. A native of Winfield, TN she lived in LaVergne, TN, for the past 55 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Clay and Parazida Terry Taylor; sister, Thelma Baker Hatcher; and brother, George H. Taylor.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Carl Scarlett will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Sylvester "Clock Doctor" Chambers; son, Mark L. Chambers and his wife Renee of Smyrna; grandson, Justin L. Chambers and his wife Maeghan of Smyrna; brother, Kendrick Taylor and his wife Sue of Elizabethtown, KY; sister, Debbi Lynn Buerman and her husband Tom of Upton, KY; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Chambers was a former member of Miracle Baptist Church in LaVergne, TN. She loved dancing and was a former member of the Bro-gan Clogger's and a member of the Tennessee Walkers Square Club, where she and her husband traveled extensively throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas. She also appeared on TNN, the TV Station, in Nashville. She retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Chambers had the ability to laugh and could brighten up any room. She enjoyed sewing and making her own square dance attire. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Chambers can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice. (www.alivehospice.org)
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Tennessee Walkers Square Dance Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
