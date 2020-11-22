Ann Edwards Williams
Murfrees - Ann Edwards Williams, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Diversa Care. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Sewell Williams and Annie Mai Edwards, brothers; Jesse Sewell Jr., Walter Howard and James E (Jim) Williams, sisters; Dessie Mai Jordan, Evelyn Christine Hall, Effie Virginia Brinkley, Peggy Jean Wilson. She is survived by her brothers; Hank Williams of Murfreesboro and John Jamison (Brenda) Williams of Washington, sister, Charlotte Gail Dixon of Murfreesboro, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30A.M. until 11:30A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
