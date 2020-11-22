1/1
Ann Edwards Williams
Ann Edwards Williams

Murfrees - Ann Edwards Williams, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Diversa Care. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Sewell Williams and Annie Mai Edwards, brothers; Jesse Sewell Jr., Walter Howard and James E (Jim) Williams, sisters; Dessie Mai Jordan, Evelyn Christine Hall, Effie Virginia Brinkley, Peggy Jean Wilson. She is survived by her brothers; Hank Williams of Murfreesboro and John Jamison (Brenda) Williams of Washington, sister, Charlotte Gail Dixon of Murfreesboro, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30A.M. until 11:30A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
