|
|
Ann Grannis
Nashville - Ann Grannis born September 4, 1944 to Jack and Evelyn, Ann passed away October 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Cameron, Patrick (Lien) and Ashley, her grandchildren Avery, Luke, Josephine and Caleb as well as her siblings Joan, Jane, Nancy, Susan and Jay (Suzanne) in addition to cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ann was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She completed her internship in dietetics at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center and spent the next 50 years working as a registered dietitian, the last 27 years at Centennial Medical Center.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, therapists, Visiting Angels, Avalon Hospice, Paula Brown and staff who provided outstanding care over the last 3 years.
Honorary Pallbearers include Richard Stuttaford, Jean Delker, Carol Bond, Past and Present Dietary Staff of Centennial Medical Center, members of the Hillsboro High School Class of 1962 and the Ladies of Charity.
Visitation will be held at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs on Thursday, October 24th from 3-7pm and a funeral mass will be held Friday October 25th at 9:30am at Christ the King Church 3001 Belmont Blvd. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Garden 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019