Services
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home
9090 Highway 100
Nashville, TN 37221
615-646-9292
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marshall-Donnelly-Combs
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the King Church
3001 Belmont Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Grannis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Grannis


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Grannis Obituary
Ann Grannis

Nashville - Ann Grannis born September 4, 1944 to Jack and Evelyn, Ann passed away October 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Cameron, Patrick (Lien) and Ashley, her grandchildren Avery, Luke, Josephine and Caleb as well as her siblings Joan, Jane, Nancy, Susan and Jay (Suzanne) in addition to cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ann was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She completed her internship in dietetics at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center and spent the next 50 years working as a registered dietitian, the last 27 years at Centennial Medical Center.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, therapists, Visiting Angels, Avalon Hospice, Paula Brown and staff who provided outstanding care over the last 3 years.

Honorary Pallbearers include Richard Stuttaford, Jean Delker, Carol Bond, Past and Present Dietary Staff of Centennial Medical Center, members of the Hillsboro High School Class of 1962 and the Ladies of Charity.

Visitation will be held at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs on Thursday, October 24th from 3-7pm and a funeral mass will be held Friday October 25th at 9:30am at Christ the King Church 3001 Belmont Blvd. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Garden 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now