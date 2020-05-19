Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ann Harrell
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Ann Harrell

Ann Harrell Obituary
Ann Harrell

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Martha Joan "Ann" Harrell, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, born March 1, 1934 in Henry County, AL, died in her home Tuesday, May 19, 2020. After working 20 years with General Electric, she stayed home to raise her daughters. She was involved with the Kidney Support Group of Murfreesboro, giving aid to kidney patients in the county after giving a kidney to her sister. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. Ann was a long-time member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir and working in the library.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Fisher and Heather Blackburn (Keith); five grandchildren, Jennifer Crouse (Isaac), Josh Fisher (McKenna), Emily Blackburn, David Blackburn, and Kathryn Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Aubree Fisher; brother, Bill Hardwick. She was preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Raymond Harrell; parents, Willie Frank and Frankie Bell Hardwick; sister, Twyla Shimizu; and son-in-law, Steve Fisher.

Graveside services will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00. Pastor Brian Harrell will officiate.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020
