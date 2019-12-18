|
Anna Barnes
Murfreesboro - Anna J. Barnes, age 86, passed away December 17, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and lived in middle Tennessee most of her life. Anna retired from General Electric and attended Mt Herman Baptist Church.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Lovie Bennett Faulkner and Zada Belle Warrick Faulkner; husbands, Thomas Clayton Mathews, husband, Clarence Leland Barnes; sister, Marjoria Robinson; four half-brothers and nine half-sisters. She is survived by her sons, Barry (Debbie) Mathews, Karl (Barbara) Mathews, Douglas (Annette) Mathews; daughters, Cynthia "Darlene" (Andy) Monfee, Linda Fay Barnes, Brenda Kay Hurt; ten grandchildren; numerous great; great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley's Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019