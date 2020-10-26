Anna Grey Russell FranklinFranklin - Anna Grey Russell Franklin of Greenbrier, TN passed away on October 23, 2020 in Williamson County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rich and Eliza Russell; loving husband, Malvin E. Franklin; sister, Betty Sue Woosley; and brother, Joseph Russell.She is survived by her sons, Jerry M. (Paula) Franklin, Tim (Kim) Franklin; grandchildren, Jeremy (Melanie) Franklin, Amy Franklin, Patrick Franklin, Nicholas (Lindsay) Franklin, Natalie Franklin; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Ann Franklin, and Everett Franklin.Anna was a proud valedictorian of Red Boiling Springs High School. She worked at DuPont in Old Hickory, TN for 25 years and retired in 1980. She was strong in her faith and an active member of her church. Anna was a member of the Home Demonstration Club for many years. She loved cooking, gardening and sewing. Anna was a gifted seamstress and quilter and judged many sewing and quilting competitions. She always cherished time spent with her family. Anna touched the lives of so many and will truly be missed by all who knew her.A Celebration of Life Graveside service will be held on October 31, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery. 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216.