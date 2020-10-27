1/1
Anna Mae Puckett
Anna Mae Puckett

Lavergne, TN - Anna Mae Puckett, age 92, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dennis Adkins Neal and Mary Anna Soapes Neal. Mrs. Puckett was also preceded in death by her first husband Jesse Lee Williams, her second husband Max Puckett and her son, Michael Neal Williams. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Gwen Williams; step-daughters Lisa (Tony) Thurman and Joy (Derek) Francis; grandchildren Brian (Amy Maden) Williams, Chad (Laura) Williams, Abby (Spencer) Wilson, Caleb (Lauren) Thurman, Blake (Allison) Pope, Leah (Jordan) Sholl, Roselyn Pope; great-grandchildren Jesse Williams, Gracie Williams, Abby Brandau, Sadie Williams, Sawyer Wilson, Addilyn Mae Thurman, Brynley Thurman, Foster Pope; as well as many extended family members, whom she loved deeply.

Services to celebrate Anne Mae will be at Three O'clock the afternoon of Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Tony Leonard officiating. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from One O'clock until the service begins at Three O'clock. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Anna Mae was a longtime member of Mt. View Baptist Church, where she was a chairman of the Shut In's Committee, Telephone Committee and the Tellers Committee. She was an accomplished basketball player, having played for Smyrna High School, for South Central Bell and a local independent team. She was a 46 year employee of South Central Bell with the last 20 years having perfect attendance. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers and was able to travel and see almost all the states with a group from her church. Her greatest pleasure, though, was spending time with her family, making Christmas ornaments, quilting, cross stitching and canning.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, we will "Live Stream" the service on our Facebook page, Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens- Murfreesboro, TN. We are also not receiving food into the funeral home. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.






