Anne Black Kittrell
1932 - 2020
Anne Black Kittrell

Murfreesboro - Anne Black Kittrell, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died July 29, 2020 at AdamsPlace. She was born in Hohenwald, TN and was a daughter of the late Buford Clyde Black and Pauline Bates Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick J. Kittrell; and siblings, Jean Edwards, B.C. Black and Sue Pace.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Kittrell of Murfreesboro; sons, Richard L. Kittrell and wife Cindy of Murfreesboro, Douglas W. Kittrell and wife Camille of Dahlonega, GA, and Dan Frederick Kittrell of Pine Lake, GA; grandchildren, Laura Lease (Joe) , Emily Kittrell, Brian Kittrell (Lyla), Katie Seifert, Hope Perry (Andrew), Benjamin Poteet, Zechariah Poteet (Grace), Grace Poteet, Rebekah Poteet, Joshua Poteet (Josephine); great grandchildren; Jonathan and Adam Lease, Evan, Aiden, Noah and Madalyn Kittrell, Elijah and Ellen Seifert; Abigail Perez (Dario), Eileen, Paul, Heidi, Kristina, Simeon and Katelin Perry, Mason and Lincoln Poteet, Jackson, Audrey, and Julia Poteet, Aviella Donoho, Sophie and Max Holstead; great great grandson, Judah Perez; a sister, Winnie Aydelott of Centerville; brothers, Bob Black of Pensacola, FL, David Black of Anthony, KS, and Jon Black of Evansville, IN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Kittrell was a member of North Blvd. Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday at Swiss Cemetery in Hohenwald, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Kittrell to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222. An online guestbook is available for the Kittrell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swiss Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 30, 2020
Anne was so wonderful and kind. I will never forget that as a student at MTSU. She and Dr. Kittrell were so gracious to have many students as guests in their home. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this
sad time. Dan Sissom
Danny Sissom
Friend
July 30, 2020
A beautiful and courageous women who had tremendous faith and love for everyone. What a gift for those of us that had the honor of knowing and loving her. May she be in peace as she reunites with her loved ones in heaven. We extend out most sincere condolences and prayers to her entire family. Jerry Iannacci & Family
Jerry Iannacci
July 29, 2020
Barry and I are so very sorry for your loss. Anne was a precious lady....I know she is missed.
Beth & Barry Edwards
Friend
July 29, 2020
To all of Anne's children: Your mom was a blessing and inspiration to me. I am so glad she was my neighbor for a while. Sometimes I still see an iris that she planted in the ground between our houses. Ross and I send much sympathy to you and pray that you will find peace and comfort.
Eva Mae Spielman
Neighbor
