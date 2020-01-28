|
|
Annette K. Lee
Smyrna -
Mrs. Annette K. Lee, age 89, of Smyrna, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bethany Health Care. Mrs. Lee was the daughter of the late Alvin Lawrence and Wilmoth Pearl Ellis Kllebrew and the wife of the late Elmer Elijah Lee, who passed away in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Stone. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Dale) Bonamie; sons, Tim (Sharon) Lee and Philip (Deloris) Lee; son in law, Kenneth Stone; grandchildren, Cassie & Emma Bonamie, Joshua (Kelly) Lee, Jacob (Kayla) Lee, Rachel & Kristine Lee, Andrew (Jennifer) Lee, Lauren (Robert) Schmitt, Sarah (Dax) Powers and Jennifer Stone; great grandchildren, Caleb, Eleanor and William Lee, Reese, Sawyer, Noah, Ezra and Shepherd Lee, Emery Powers and Adeline Schmitt. Services to celebrate Mrs. Lee will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with placement to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Gardner Fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Mrs. Lee attended Lipscomb University and she was a longtime member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She was an accomplished seamstress, making numerous quilts for family and friends. She also worked for several years at Walmart in the fabric department. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from Twelve noon till the service begins. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020