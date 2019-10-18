|
Annette Moore
Murfreesboro - Eldridge Annette Moore, age 84, passed away October 17, 2019 at Adams Place. She was born in Franklin, TN and was a resident of Rutherford County, TN. Annette retired from State Farm Insurance after 29 years in the Accounting Department in the Florida and Georgia offices.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Corinne Hale Smith. She is survived by her son, Mike Moore; daughters, Kim Snively, Nancy Muckler, Katy Moore; grandchildren, Nick Snively, Michael Moore, Cheri Moore Cobbett, Andrea Moore, Jacob Moore, Oliver Stephens; and several great-granddaughters.
Visitation with the family will be 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Drew Shelley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019