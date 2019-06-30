|
|
Annie Bee Vaughter
Murfreesboro - Annie Bee Vaughter, age 91, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Wilson County and a member of Bellwood Baptist Church.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Vaughter, parents; Washy B and Roberta George Lackey and, sister, Ota Mai Harper. She is survived by her sons; Nelson (Ronda) Vaughter and Steve Vaughter, Brother, Ronald Lackey, Sister, Katherine Powell and grandchildren; Christopher Erwin Vaughter, Carl Weston Vaughter and Daniel Layne Vaughter.
A Chapel service for Annie will be at 2:30P.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Christopher Erwin Vaughter, Carl Weston Vaughter, Daniel Layne Vaughter, Jimmy McKnight, Lynn Windrow and B.J. Burns serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 30, 2019