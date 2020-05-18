|
|
Annie Frances Duncan
Murfreesboro - Annie Frances Duncan, age 92 passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband Edward D. Duncan, son James E. Duncan, daughters Anita Jo Phelps and Dorothy Jean Brewer, and grandson Jarrett Phelps.
Survived by daughter Diane Hoover, grandson James E. Goss, 10 grandchildren and several greatgrandchildren.
Mrs. Duncan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Hollingshead officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 at the grave.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 18 to May 20, 2020