Annie Norfleet
Smyrna - Annie Blythe Tomlin Norfleet, age 97, of Smyrna, TN left this world on July 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abb and Maude Tomlin; husband, Robert "Bob" Norfleet; daughters, Joan Mooney and Stella Cathey Kerr; brothers, Leon Tomlin, James Tomlin, Grady Tomlin and Johnny Tomlin;and sisters, Maggie McNeely, Lucille Cathey, Sara Mosley, Ruby Maxwell, Frances Giles, Catherine Chunn, and Lourene Veach.
Funeral services will Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Norfleet is survived by her sister, Grace Glen of College Grove, TN; sons, Thomas Cathey and his wife Sue of Gassaway, TN, and Terry Wayne Cathey and his wife Carolyn of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Elaine Cathey Hicks of Murfreesboro, TN; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
The family gives a special thanks to Alive Hospice and especially to grandson, Danny Waggoner for his loving care given to his grandmother.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019