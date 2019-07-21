Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Annie Norfleet
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Norfleet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Norfleet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Norfleet Obituary
Annie Norfleet

Smyrna - Annie Blythe Tomlin Norfleet, age 97, of Smyrna, TN left this world on July 19, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abb and Maude Tomlin; husband, Robert "Bob" Norfleet; daughters, Joan Mooney and Stella Cathey Kerr; brothers, Leon Tomlin, James Tomlin, Grady Tomlin and Johnny Tomlin;and sisters, Maggie McNeely, Lucille Cathey, Sara Mosley, Ruby Maxwell, Frances Giles, Catherine Chunn, and Lourene Veach.

Funeral services will Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Norfleet is survived by her sister, Grace Glen of College Grove, TN; sons, Thomas Cathey and his wife Sue of Gassaway, TN, and Terry Wayne Cathey and his wife Carolyn of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Elaine Cathey Hicks of Murfreesboro, TN; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

The family gives a special thanks to Alive Hospice and especially to grandson, Danny Waggoner for his loving care given to his grandmother.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now