Anthony Eldon "Tony" Snook
Anthony "Tony" Eldon Snook

Christiana - Anthony "Tony" Eldon Snook, age 74, passed over on November 17th, 2020 due to health complications. He was born October 1946. The eldest son of Eldon F. Snook and Jennie M. Lafleur. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Kathleen Snook, in December of 2013. He is survived by his 3 children: Susan Somnitz (Robert) of Shelbyville TN, Paul Snook of Shelbyville, TN, and Katherine Poku (Osei) of Murfreesboro TN. He was the proud granddaddy of 4 grandsons: Randy Nolan of Tullahoma TN, Jonathan Snook of Shelbyville TN, James Nolan and Riley Nolan of Rockvale, TN. He leaves behind 4 siblings: Helen Truesdell of Lascassas TN, Howard Snook (Carol Jean) of Christiana TN, Dean Snook of Shelbyville TN, and John Lafleur of Shelbyville TN along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Graveside service 3:00 pm Sunday at Old Millersburg Cemetery, Christiana, TN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229




Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
