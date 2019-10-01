|
Anthony Hook
Murfreesboro - Anthony "Tony" Hook, age 56, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was a native of Paducah, KY but has lived in Murfreesboro for the past twenty-eight years. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Fanuc and was a member of World Outreach Church. Tony served his country in the United States Navy.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Ona Hook. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Hook, son, David (Vanessa) Hook, daughters; Renee (Brad) McGrath and Jessica (Josh) Jones, brothers; Dennis (Renee) Shelton and Donald Hook, grandchildren; Grace McGrath, Luke McGrath and Joel Jones.
A graveside service will be held for Tony on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00A.M. at Coleman Cemetery with Bob Bush officiating. In lieu of flowers make donations to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital Cancer Center Nashville, TN. Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019