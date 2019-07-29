Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie Russell


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Archie Russell Obituary
Archie Russell

Murfreesboro - Archie B.Russell has gone to be with his wife, Hazel Russell, in Heaven after 86 years on this earth.

Archie was born in this world on December 4th, 1932, and left on July 27, 2019, the eldest of six children all of whom have gone on before him except his younger sister, June.

He had a tough upbringing, having to work from a very young age and help care for the younger ones in the absence of their father.

He was a big and hard-edged man who lived life on his terms while at the same time always being there to provide for and defend his family.

He was a farmer, soldier, factory worker, truck driver, salesman, company manager, and race car driver during his life.

He accepted Christ as an older man and read God's word on a daily basis.

He loved anything country including music, food, and traditions.

He wasn't a social person, instead gaining great satisfaction from keeping up with lives of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The loved ones he is with now are his father Carl; mother Lolas; brothers Bob, Homer, and Roger; and sister Lavetta.

Those left behind are daughter Norma(Nathan) Sledge, son Mark Russell(Lauren Rudd), sister June(Albert) Wamack, sisters-in-law Pat and Cinda Russell.

Grandchildren Colby(Lindsey) Sledge, Micah(Lindsay) Sledge, Amanda Sledge, Brooke(Steele) Wright.

Great-Grandchildren Denver, Everett, and Arthur Sledge.

A Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Albert Wamack and Steele Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation services 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now