|
|
Archie Russell
Murfreesboro - Archie B.Russell has gone to be with his wife, Hazel Russell, in Heaven after 86 years on this earth.
Archie was born in this world on December 4th, 1932, and left on July 27, 2019, the eldest of six children all of whom have gone on before him except his younger sister, June.
He had a tough upbringing, having to work from a very young age and help care for the younger ones in the absence of their father.
He was a big and hard-edged man who lived life on his terms while at the same time always being there to provide for and defend his family.
He was a farmer, soldier, factory worker, truck driver, salesman, company manager, and race car driver during his life.
He accepted Christ as an older man and read God's word on a daily basis.
He loved anything country including music, food, and traditions.
He wasn't a social person, instead gaining great satisfaction from keeping up with lives of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The loved ones he is with now are his father Carl; mother Lolas; brothers Bob, Homer, and Roger; and sister Lavetta.
Those left behind are daughter Norma(Nathan) Sledge, son Mark Russell(Lauren Rudd), sister June(Albert) Wamack, sisters-in-law Pat and Cinda Russell.
Grandchildren Colby(Lindsey) Sledge, Micah(Lindsay) Sledge, Amanda Sledge, Brooke(Steele) Wright.
Great-Grandchildren Denver, Everett, and Arthur Sledge.
A Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Albert Wamack and Steele Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation services 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 29, 2019