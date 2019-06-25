|
|
Arnold Williams
MURFREESBORO - Arnold Williams, age 89 of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, Georgia. He was the son of Morris and Essie Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and daughter Sonia.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife Marie Williams, sons; Pete Williams, Wade Williams (Jeannie), and Randy Rae (Cindy), daughters; Brenda Williams Messick(David), Cindy Davis (Dale) and Missy Williams Swen, 23 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren and 1 sister Doris Heimback, Orlando FL. Funeral Service will be Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 3 pm at Rockvale Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jonathan Watson officiating. One hour visitation will be held at the church prior to the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment to follow at Harris Cemetery in Rockvale TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 25, 2019