Arthur Coble (A.C.) Puckett, Jr.
LaVergne - Arthur Coble (A.C.) Puckett, Jr, age 94 of LaVergne, passed into his Savior's glory on September 4, 2019. He was born in Lincoln County, TN, the son of the late Arthur Coble Puckett and Ethel Wheeler Puckett. His family moved to LaVergne, TN when he was 15 years old and he lived in LaVergne the rest of his life. The oldest of five surviving children, he is survived by his brother Wayne Puckett of Jackson, TN and sister Eleanor Perry of West Monroe, LA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Louise Williams Puckett. He is survived by his sons, Mark Puckett (Linda) of Tullahoma and Stephen Anthony Puckett (Allison) of Lebanon; and six grandchildren, Larissa (Zook) Montague, Shay Puckett, Hayden Puckett, Ethan Puckett, Abigayle Puckett, and Carter Puckett.
A.C. Puckett retired in 1987 after 35 years as the Postmaster of LaVergne. He also served 18 years as a LaVergne city alderman, including 4 years as mayor. He retired after 30 years in the National Guard and Army Reserve with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was the founder of Miracle Baptist Church in LaVergne in 1965 and served the church in a variety of roles. He was also a founding member of the Smyrna/LaVergne Rotary Club.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, from 5-8 PM at Miracle Baptist Church in LaVergne. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 7 at 2 PM, also at Miracle Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mark Puckett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Gideons International or to the Miracle Baptist Church Golden Offering.
615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019