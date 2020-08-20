1/
Aubrey Clark Gray
1942 - 2020
Aubrey Clark Gray

Murfreesboro - Aubrey Clark Gray, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Aubrey was born on June 14, 1942 in Nashville, TN to the late James Aubrey and Lily Evelyn Clark Gray.

He is survived by his loving wife Peggy Gray, sons; Billy Lane (Mary) Mayfield, Bobby Lynn (Kate) Mayfield, daughters; Barbara Dean (Walter) Donnell, Renee Bernice Morris, Wendy Brook (Greg) Day, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and brother; Jack Lee Gray Sr.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm and Monday, August 24 from 10am - 1pm with service to follow at 1pm in the Chapel.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
24
Service
01:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
