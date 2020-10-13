1/1
Audene Walkup Phillipa
Audene Walkup Phillipa

Murfreesboro, TN - Mrs. Audene Walkup Phillips, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of B.T. and Sue Harrell Walkup. Mrs. Phillips was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Whicher" Phillips; brothers, Thomas, George and Joe Walkup, and a sister, Susan Walkup Boney.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her nephews, Tom (Mary Beth) Walkup of Smithville, TN, Richard (Beth) Walkup of Murfreesboro, TN, Jay (Suzanne) Walkup of Marietta, GA, Danny Walkup and Randy Walkup both of Forest Park, GA; nieces, Martha (Carl) Adkins of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ashley (Mark) Pennington of Lascassas, TN; brother in law, Jerry Boney of Murfreesboro, TN; sister in law, Linda Walkup of Savannah, TN; several great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. W. Garie Taylor and Jamie Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Phillips was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church, and retired from MTSU as Executive Secretary to the President having served alongside five Presidents.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Adams Place for the care given to Mrs. Phillips

An online guestbook for the Phillips family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
