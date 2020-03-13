Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Audrery Taylor Obituary
Audrery Taylor

Murfreesboro - Audrey Nell Taylor, age 92, passed away at her residence March 11, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Nell grew up in the Kittrell community and attended Kittrell School. She worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years for A & P Grocery. She later worked for Giant Foods before retiring from Piggly Wiggly.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Carmack and Willie Bogle Messick; husband, Elmore Taylor; grandson, John Fisher Morton; and sisters, Sara Gowen, Belvel Hughes, and Earline Tucker. She is survived by her daughter, Edna (John) Major; grandchildren, Amy Morton (Rogers) Harrison, Scott (Angie) Major, Brad (Jill) Major; granddaughter-in-law, Catherine Morton; six great grandchildren; brother, Ray Messick; brother-in-law, Selmer "Peanut" (Joyce) Taylor.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be 2:00 PM, March 15, 2020, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Chris Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
