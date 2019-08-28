Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Murfreesboro - Austin Dale Lorance, age 12 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born in Murfreesboro and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church. Austin attended Siegel Elementary and would have been a seventh grader this year at Oakland Middle School. He also enjoyed the nursing care and friendships provided by Special Kids Therapy and Nursing in Murfreesboro.

Survivors include his parents, Marshall and Tabetha Lorance; a brother, Bryce Lorance; paternal grandparents, Randy and Shandra Lorance of Woodbury; maternal grandparents, Charles and Tammy Bowling and his maternal great grandmother, Mearl Skeens, all of Richlands, VA; uncles, Chris Lorance and Chris Bowling and wife Shannon; a niece, Holly Bowling and nephew, Konnor Lorance; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brady Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Austin to Special Kids, 202 Arnette Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and an online guestbook is available for the Lorance family at www.woodfinchapel.com
