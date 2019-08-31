|
Austin Wayne Duke
Murfreesboro - Austin Wayne Duke, age 85, passed away August 29, 2019 at his residence. He served in the United States Navy. Austin was born in Cannon County, lived in Nashville for many years and after retiring from real estate he moved back to Woodbury.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Miller Duke and Elsie Stacy Jernigan; wife, Nancy Clancy Duke; brothers, Fred, Jack, Allen Duke; half-brothers, Billy and Larry Jernigan; sisters, Cleo Jernigan, Nell Vance; and half-sister, Mary Jernigan. He is survived by his son, Tracy Wayne (Karie) Duke; daughters, Teresa (David) Duke Simmons, Tangie (Jimmy) Duke Wiseman, Tammy Duke Garner; half-brother, Price Jernigan; half-sisters, Ann Barrett, Peggy Ray, Linda Parker, Patricia Parker and Wanda Magda; brother, Price Jernigan; grandchildren, Ryan Simmons, Dallas Simmons, Brooke Mayes, Johnathan Garner, Keaton Garner, Austin Wiseman, Connor Wiseman, Miller Duke, Miles Duke, Macy Duke; and great-grandchildren, Sadie Simmons, Foster Simmons, Beckham Simmons, Atley Simmons, Cruise Simmons and Madden Mae Mayes.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Al Bugg officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery in Cannon County with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Smith Grove Church of Christ in Woodbury, TN in Wayne's honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019