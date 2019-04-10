|
Avo Chambers
Shelbyville - Mrs. Avo Oleto Chambers, age 89, of Shelbyville, passed away April 4, 2019, at her home under the care and comfort of her family.
Memorial Service will be 2 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019, at East Park Methodist Church. Reverend Randall Harmon will officiate.
She was born August 29, 1929, in Granville, Tennessee, to the late Leumle and Bessie Allen Haile. She was a nun for nineteen years and a member of Daughters of Charity. Mrs. Chambers was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Saint Thomas Nursing Program. She held a Bachelor's
Degree and a Master's Degree from Vanderbilt University. She was one of the founders of the nursing program at Motlow College. In the first graduating class, all students passed their boards on their first try. As a practicing nurse, she retired from the Alvin York Veterans Medical Center after seventeen years of service.
Mrs. Chambers battled Alzheimer's for twenty seven years. She was able to defend herself from Alzheimer's, only to succumb to pneumonia.
Survivors include her husband, Wallace Lee Chambers; step sons, Wallace Lee Chambers, III, and his wife Brenda, and Julian Chambers, and his wife Christina; a step daughter, Melanie Lechner, and her husband Brad; a brother, James Haile, and his wife Tommie, and a sister, Mildred Carter; seven step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to the Caregiver Relief Program of Bedford County, P.O. Box 584, Shelbyville, TN 37162.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019