Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Resources
More Obituaries for Azilee Dewey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Azilee Dewey


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Azilee Dewey Obituary
Azilee Dewey

Lavergne - Mrs. Azilee Dewey, age 96, of Lavergne, TN, passed away on Monday evening, August 5, 2019 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

Mrs. Dewey was the daughter of the late Josh Thomas and Polly Lannom Merritt and she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Donald Dewey.

She is survived by her daughter, Polly Campbell; son, Randall Dewey; brother, Johnny (Nina) Merritt; grandchildren, Kelly (Randall) Boleyjack, Tony (Gwen) Campbell, Randy (Amy) Dewey, Kim Eubank and Angela Dewey; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Dewey will be at Twelve O'clock noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Dewey was a lifelong member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, which her father helped to establish. She was also a longtime pharmacy technician at the Middle Tennessee Mental Institute in Nashville.

In lieu of floral tributes, please make donations to the building fund at Jefferson Pike Church of Christ. To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com.

Friends are cordially invited to visitation Friday evening from Four O'clock till Eight O'clock and Saturday morning from Eleven O'clock till the service begins at Twelve noon. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Azilee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now