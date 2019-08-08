|
Azilee Dewey
Lavergne - Mrs. Azilee Dewey, age 96, of Lavergne, TN, passed away on Monday evening, August 5, 2019 at Stonecrest Medical Center.
Mrs. Dewey was the daughter of the late Josh Thomas and Polly Lannom Merritt and she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Donald Dewey.
She is survived by her daughter, Polly Campbell; son, Randall Dewey; brother, Johnny (Nina) Merritt; grandchildren, Kelly (Randall) Boleyjack, Tony (Gwen) Campbell, Randy (Amy) Dewey, Kim Eubank and Angela Dewey; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Mrs. Dewey will be at Twelve O'clock noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Dewey was a lifelong member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, which her father helped to establish. She was also a longtime pharmacy technician at the Middle Tennessee Mental Institute in Nashville.
In lieu of floral tributes, please make donations to the building fund at Jefferson Pike Church of Christ. To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com.
Friends are cordially invited to visitation Friday evening from Four O'clock till Eight O'clock and Saturday morning from Eleven O'clock till the service begins at Twelve noon. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019