Barbara Ann Binford
Murfreesboro - Barbara Ann (Pope) Binford survived by husband, Clarence E. Binford; daughter, Sharhonda V. Pope; two sons, Barry (Earline) Johnson, Sr. and Thomas Bean, Sr.
Viewing:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019
Rucker Memorial Chapel, 1505 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation with Family:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019
Webb Grove AME Church, 3996 Barfield Crescent Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37126
To be followed by:
Celebration of Life Service:
2:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019
Webb Grove AME Church, 3996 Barfield Crescent Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Followed by Burial:
Johnson Rd. Cemetery, Christiana, TN 37037
Services entrusted to Rucker Memorial Chapel. (615) 895-2200
ruckermemorialchapel.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019