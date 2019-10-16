Services
Rucker Memorial Chapel
1505 Bradyville Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-895-2200
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Rucker Memorial Chapel
1505 Bradyville Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Webb Grove AME Church
3996 Barfield Crescent Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Webb Grove AME Church
3996 Barfield Crescent Rd
Murfreesboro, TN
Burial
Following Services
Johnson Road Cemetery
Christiana, TN
Barbara Ann Binford

Murfreesboro - Barbara Ann (Pope) Binford survived by husband, Clarence E. Binford; daughter, Sharhonda V. Pope; two sons, Barry (Earline) Johnson, Sr. and Thomas Bean, Sr.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
