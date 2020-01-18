|
|
Barbara Ann Davenport Mayo
Murfreesboro - Barbara Ann Davenport Mayo, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Barbara retired from Mitchell Neilson Elementary where she worked in the cafeteria. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; Calvin and Pearl Davenport, half-sister; Rosey Mae Humphrey, son-in-law; Terry Joe Patient, Jr., grandsons; Terry Joe Patient "Joe", III and Terry Joe Patient "T.J", IV, and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years; Teddy Mayo, two daughters; Betty Ann Patient and Debbie Young (Tim), four grandchildren; Tony Halliburton, Anndrea Chrisman (Chad), Kacey Vickers (B.J.), six great-grandchildren; Summur Halliburton, Landyn Halliburton, Owen Chrisman, Audrey "Birdie" Chrisman, Leaf Vickers, and DeAngelo Vickers, her loving sister, Betty Jean Gann, along with many other loving family members,
Barbara was a faithful Christian. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she taught children Sunday school for over 50 years. She served in the prayer quilt ministry and the homebound ministry for many years. Every Sunday morning you would find her singing in the choir.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the wonderful caregivers from Caris Hospice and Adam's Place Rehabilitation.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara asked that donations be made to the Tuesday Night Ladies Bible Study at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2433 Mt. Herman Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.
Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. A church service will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family with their arrangements. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020