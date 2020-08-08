Barbara Blodgett
Murfreesboro - Barbara Ann Blodgett
September 13th, 1963 - August 6th, 2020
To my dearest mother, Barbara Ann Blodgett, who was first and foremost the loving mother of David, Dustin, and Lexi who passed from this earth on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.
You may not have known Barbara, but she was an extraordinary woman and an even better person who made your life a little better. She never had a harmful/hostel bone in her body secondary to her understanding that it wouldn't accomplish anything meaningful and that influenced all who knew her in this life. She wasn't very sophisticated or fancy to say the least, but she could see the true value/inherent good in all. You could depend on her in your time of need and still can. These inherent traits were passed on to her children/grandchildren, so her moral compass and strength of character will survive the test of time. Barbara's legacy was far good enough for the most successful life and it truly will never fade.
With immense courage and strength, you took on this world and did your best to better yourself for the sake of your children's future. At times, you worked multiple jobs to ensure that your children had all that they desired and some. You worked tirelessly to ensure that your family at home was taken care of, but it did not stop there. You countlessly stayed late at work and went well above you job requirements to take care of your work family. To say that you were admired/inspired and will be missed would be a great understatement.
The moment that I received the call that you were fighting for your life in the hospital, my world stopped. At that time, I was caring for patients at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky and it will be a night that resonates with me forever. I raced to be by your side as you had done for me countless times in the past, as so too did my siblings and other family members. In true fashion, your selflessness shined through to the last minute. You fought and held on until all of us were able to see you and tell you our goodbyes.
In your passing, I am truly shaken to my core. However, I will be strong and continue pushing forward, only because that is what you would do. Your unquestionable love for your family. Your love of pets. Your acceptance of everyone and refusal to judge or dismiss anyone. And your infectious aura has set the benchmark for how others should strive to live their lives. I can't stop thinking about all the memories we had or seeing your infectious smile. These memories become more vivid the harder I cry. I can see your in Gods grace and that brings me a sense of comfort and ease. You were truly one in a million and cannot be replaced. Let our pain and suffering be a testament of how much we loved and appreciated you.
You were the best of all of us and you deserve your rest. Now it is on us to try and be worthy of your sacrifice by following your example. To be wholesome, honest, decent to others, and to care for family/friends and think of others first.
Mom from the bottom of my heart we love you and will miss you unconditionally until the day we meet again.
In your memory,
Love,
Dustin
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bob Bush officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
