Barbara Jean McDonald Johnson St. Clair
Barbara Jean McDonald Johnson St. Clair died peacefully due to cancer, at home under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle and surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her two baby boys, Terry Wayne and Barry Johnson; two husbands, Charles B "Sonny" Johnson and William "Bill" St. Clair; father, Lester McDonald; mother, Pearl Grubb McDonald; two brothers, Lester "Buck" and Charles "David" McDonald; two sisters, Mary Mason and Joyce Anderson.

She leaves behind one son, Wilbur "Willie" A. and wife, Sonja Johnson; two daughters, Eliz "Libby" and husband, Terry L. Cochran and Patricia "PJ" and husband, James Yeargins, of Tennessee; three grandsons, Christopher and wife, Christie Cochran, Terry "LT" and wife, Kara Cochran, and Joey and wife, Jamie Odom, of Tennessee; three granddaughters, Annie and husband, Philip Kennedy, Chelle and husband, Clint Wilson and Marrissa Morales, of Tennessee; 13 great-grandchildren plus one on the way, Kaylyn Cochran, Beth Fleagle, Brody Cochran, Lil David Cookerly, Joshua Kennedy, Stephen Kennedy, Barrett Wilson, of West Virginia, Emanuel Morales, Aaliyah Morales, Alicia Morales, and Isabella Morales, Clara Odom and Owen Odom, all of Tennessee; niece/sister - Judi and husband, Charlie Pownall, of Deep Creek, Maryland; plus many other nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Erma McDonald and Barbara and husband, Charles Sisson; two beloved tabby cats 15 years old each, Lexie and Goldie.

Barbara was a graduate from Musselman High School.

Memorial Service and final Resting Place will be at the Mt. View Church of the Brethren in Inwood. A gathering for the procession of cars will meet 5:30 p.m. at the Ridgeway Church Hall on Specks Run Road, Bunker Hill Service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. We will be celebrating her 80th Birthday as we say goodbye. The Ladies of the Church will be hosting a reception after the service.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
