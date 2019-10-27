|
Barbara Randolph Atkins
Smyrna - Barbara Atkins, 73 of Smyrna passed away Friday October 25, 2019. She was a native of Monterey TN and was preceded in death husband, Richard Atkins son; Darren Baldwin and an infant daughter, parents, Samuel Randolph and Aline Matheney Randolph.
Mrs. Atkins was a retired accountant and office manager with Weatherford Tool and Die. She was a devoted mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son; Carsey Baldwin and wife Lindsey of Smyrna; Grandchildren; Dakota Baldwin Slate Baldwin , Samantha Baldwin , Carrie Towery, Stephanie Issacs; siblings, Bill Randolph of Nashville, Brenda Foster of LaVergne, Beverly Templeton and husband Bob of Mt. Juliet, Benny Randolph and wife Donna of Lebanon, Barry Randolph and wife Debbie of Mt. Juliet, Boris Randolph of Cookeville, Bridget Daniels and husband Tim of Monterey, Betina Durham of Monterey, Bruce Randolph wife Theresa of Lebanon, beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2PM until 6PM Tuesday with a celebration of life service at 6PM, Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019