Barbara Rediker
Murfreesboro - Barbara Elaine Warren Rediker, age 73, passed away November 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and part-owner of B&B Bookkeeping.
Barbara was the most caring and accomplished family member, dedicated employer and meticulous to perfection. She loved her family and had a deep inner faith. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and great-aunt.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, James Warren and Dorothy Harrell Warren; husband, Joe Rediker; brothers, Don Warren and Jimmy Warren; and nephew, Blake Warren. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Jeanie) Warren; sister, Patsy (Bill) Carver; nieces, Allison (Robbie) Ingram, Gina Barrett; nephew, Bart (Craig) Warner, Shane (Pam) Warren, Kenny Warren; great-nephews, Ryker, Leyden, Dayton, Adam and Connor; and great-niece, Bailey Warren.
No service is planned at this time.
