Barbara Rediker
Barbara Rediker

Murfreesboro - Barbara Elaine Warren Rediker, age 73, passed away November 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and part-owner of B&B Bookkeeping.

Barbara was the most caring and accomplished family member, dedicated employer and meticulous to perfection. She loved her family and had a deep inner faith. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and great-aunt.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, James Warren and Dorothy Harrell Warren; husband, Joe Rediker; brothers, Don Warren and Jimmy Warren; and nephew, Blake Warren. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Jeanie) Warren; sister, Patsy (Bill) Carver; nieces, Allison (Robbie) Ingram, Gina Barrett; nephew, Bart (Craig) Warner, Shane (Pam) Warren, Kenny Warren; great-nephews, Ryker, Leyden, Dayton, Adam and Connor; and great-niece, Bailey Warren.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences
