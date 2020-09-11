1/
Barbara Sharber
1931 - 2020
Goodlettsville - SHARBER, Barbara Ann Dale—Age 89 of Goodlettsville, TN, died at home on September 9, 2020. Born August 19, 1931 in Goodlettsville. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Talmadge Jackson Sharber, and her parents, Leslie Lamar and Annie Mary Willis Dale. Survived by daughters, Leslie Anne Sharber Wurst (Doug, deceased), Kelly Dale Sharber, and Mary Kyle Sharber; grandchildren Cory Jackson Wurst and Jackson Kyle Wilt; brother Leslie Staley Dale; and nieces Stella Dale Templin and Susan Dale.

A 1949 graduate of Goodlettsville High School, she was awarded the Balfour medal, best all-around, most popular girl, and was captain of her basketball team. She received a B.S. degree in 1953 from Middle Tennessee State College (now University), where she met and married her future husband.

A much-loved (and still remembered) substitute teacher at Goodlettsville High School, she was an avid sports fan, an expert seamstress, talented artist, and consummate decorator. She was most proud to be a homemaker, wife, and generous and loving mother and grandmother.

Deepest gratitude to her doctors at Saint Thomas West, to Alive Hospice, to her loving, supportive friends at Connell Memorial United Methodist Church, and to her family of friends and servers at Cracker Barrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connell Memorial United Methodist Church, Goodlettsville, TN, or to the charity of your choice. A private graveside service will be held at a future date.




Published in Tennessean from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
