Barbara Vondohlen
Smyrna - Barbara Vondohlen, age 72, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A native of Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents Tillman and Elizabeth Marie Craig Harrington Jr; husband, Roger Wayne Vondohlen; and two brothers and a sister.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna at 7:00 p.m. Eddie Mosley will officiate.
She was survived by her children, Jay Vondohlen and his wife Kim and Chris Vondohlen and his wife Robin; grandchildren, Alex and his wife Madi, Maddox, Chase, Brett, and Ty; two brothers, Wayne Harrington and his wife Thelma and Gary Harrington and his wife Judy.
Mrs. Vondohlen was a 1965 graduate of Howard High School in Nashville where she was the prom queen her senior year. She was a former secretary with Ace Hardware on Nolensville Road. She was very proud of her family and loved watching her grandsons play baseball.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Barbara can be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Visitation will be Thursday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019