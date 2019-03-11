|
Beecher Hodge, Jr.
LaVergne - Beecher Hodge, Jr, age 81 of LaVergne, died Thursday, March 8, 2019. He was a native of Crossville and retired from H.G. Hill Food Stores. He enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Gifford Hodge; a daughter, Theresa Owens; step daughters, Sherry House and her husband Roger and Pamela Hollars; four step grandchildren, Ashley Cunningham, Michael House, Kevin Hollars, Misty Garrett; six step great grandchildren, Lacey and Eli Cunningham, Colter and Taryn House, Cody and Cameron Hollars; and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by a wife, Bonnie Hodge and a daughter, Lisa.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Hodge family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019