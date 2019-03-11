Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Beecher Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beecher Hodge Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beecher Hodge Jr. Obituary
Beecher Hodge, Jr.

LaVergne - Beecher Hodge, Jr, age 81 of LaVergne, died Thursday, March 8, 2019. He was a native of Crossville and retired from H.G. Hill Food Stores. He enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Gifford Hodge; a daughter, Theresa Owens; step daughters, Sherry House and her husband Roger and Pamela Hollars; four step grandchildren, Ashley Cunningham, Michael House, Kevin Hollars, Misty Garrett; six step great grandchildren, Lacey and Eli Cunningham, Colter and Taryn House, Cody and Cameron Hollars; and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by a wife, Bonnie Hodge and a daughter, Lisa.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Hodge family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now