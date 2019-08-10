|
Ben E. Bugg
Murfreesboro, TN - Ben E. Bugg, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Benjamin Zackariah and Verlinda Elizabeth James Bugg. Mr. Bugg was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles H. Bugg, Sr.
Mr. Bugg is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggie Webb Bugg; son, Burton Bugg of Panama City, FL; daughters; Melanie Cross and her husband David Cordell of Old Hickory, TN, and Benita Thomas and her husband Terry of Gordonsville, TN; grandchildren, Joshua and Jeremy Thomas, Julie Hale, Kala Dyke, and Brad Bugg; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellie, Luke, and Evy Dyke, and Zaylie Hale; Nephews, Chuck and Kirk Bugg of Murfreesboro, TN; niece, Margie Brown of Murfreesboro, TN
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM Sunday with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Bugg was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, a US Army veteran, and retired from South Central Bell as a Public Service Rep.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019