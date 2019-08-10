Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Bugg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben E. Bugg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben E. Bugg Obituary
Ben E. Bugg

Murfreesboro, TN - Ben E. Bugg, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Benjamin Zackariah and Verlinda Elizabeth James Bugg. Mr. Bugg was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles H. Bugg, Sr.

Mr. Bugg is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggie Webb Bugg; son, Burton Bugg of Panama City, FL; daughters; Melanie Cross and her husband David Cordell of Old Hickory, TN, and Benita Thomas and her husband Terry of Gordonsville, TN; grandchildren, Joshua and Jeremy Thomas, Julie Hale, Kala Dyke, and Brad Bugg; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellie, Luke, and Evy Dyke, and Zaylie Hale; Nephews, Chuck and Kirk Bugg of Murfreesboro, TN; niece, Margie Brown of Murfreesboro, TN

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM Sunday with Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Bugg was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, a US Army veteran, and retired from South Central Bell as a Public Service Rep.

An online guestbook for the Bugg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now