Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Ben Paul
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacksboro Cemetery
Morrison, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Ed Paul Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Ed Paul Sr. Obituary
Ben Ed Paul, Sr.

Morrison, TN - Ben Ed Paul, Sr., age 77 of Morrison, TN, died Friday July 19, 2019. A native of LaVergne, TN, he was the son of the late Albert Boyd and Sarah Arnold Paul. Mr. Paul was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean Bradford Paul who died in 2008.

Mr. Paul is survived by his son: Ben Ed "Eddie" Paul, Jr. and his wife Holly of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Lisa Brown and her husband Chris of Murfreesboro, TN, and Susan Paul of Bellevue, TN; brother, Harry Martin "Bubba" Paul of Morrison, TN; five grandchildren, Lesley Rector, Taylor Nelson, Eli Brown, Tyler and Seth Paul; four great-grandchildren, Britton, Cooper, and Oliver Paul, and Scarlett Rector.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Ralph "Buddy" Neal and Brother Alan Northcutt officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM Monday in the Jacksboro Cemetery in Morrison, TN. Chris and Eli Brown, Jonathan Rector, Tyler, Seth, and Eddie Paul, will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Eades, Harry Martin "Bubba" Paul, William Denney, and L. A. Johnston.

Mr. Paul was a member of the Church of Christ, a former employee of International Harvester, and a retired farmer.

An online guestbook for the Paul family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now