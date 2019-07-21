|
|
Ben Ed Paul, Sr.
Morrison, TN - Ben Ed Paul, Sr., age 77 of Morrison, TN, died Friday July 19, 2019. A native of LaVergne, TN, he was the son of the late Albert Boyd and Sarah Arnold Paul. Mr. Paul was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean Bradford Paul who died in 2008.
Mr. Paul is survived by his son: Ben Ed "Eddie" Paul, Jr. and his wife Holly of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Lisa Brown and her husband Chris of Murfreesboro, TN, and Susan Paul of Bellevue, TN; brother, Harry Martin "Bubba" Paul of Morrison, TN; five grandchildren, Lesley Rector, Taylor Nelson, Eli Brown, Tyler and Seth Paul; four great-grandchildren, Britton, Cooper, and Oliver Paul, and Scarlett Rector.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Ralph "Buddy" Neal and Brother Alan Northcutt officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM Monday in the Jacksboro Cemetery in Morrison, TN. Chris and Eli Brown, Jonathan Rector, Tyler, Seth, and Eddie Paul, will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Eades, Harry Martin "Bubba" Paul, William Denney, and L. A. Johnston.
Mr. Paul was a member of the Church of Christ, a former employee of International Harvester, and a retired farmer.
An online guestbook for the Paul family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 21, 2019