Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Bendel Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bendel Wilson


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bendel Wilson Obituary
Bendel Wilson

Murfreesboro - Herbert Bendel Wilson, age 68, of Ashland City, TN passed away March 30, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford Cty, TN. He was preceded in death by his father Randall Wilson.

Survivors are his mother, Virginia Phillips Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Rebecca Lauderdale and husband Jim of Nashville, TN; brother, Dean Wilson; nephews Dave Wilson (Melody) and Brent Wilson (Melissa) all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Bendel held a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Arts both in Psychology from MTSU. He was a longtime resident of Nashville, TN where he established a career as a Licensed Professional Counselor. Bendel also studied fine arts and worked as a photographer for the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, TN. Throughout his life Bendel had a love and talent for landscaping and gardening. He planted countless trees and rose bushes around Middle Tennessee displaying his passion for nature and the outdoors.

A memorial graveside service will be Wednesday, 11:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now