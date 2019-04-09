Bendel Wilson



Murfreesboro - Herbert Bendel Wilson, age 68, of Ashland City, TN passed away March 30, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford Cty, TN. He was preceded in death by his father Randall Wilson.



Survivors are his mother, Virginia Phillips Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Rebecca Lauderdale and husband Jim of Nashville, TN; brother, Dean Wilson; nephews Dave Wilson (Melody) and Brent Wilson (Melissa) all of Murfreesboro, TN.



Bendel held a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Arts both in Psychology from MTSU. He was a longtime resident of Nashville, TN where he established a career as a Licensed Professional Counselor. Bendel also studied fine arts and worked as a photographer for the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, TN. Throughout his life Bendel had a love and talent for landscaping and gardening. He planted countless trees and rose bushes around Middle Tennessee displaying his passion for nature and the outdoors.



A memorial graveside service will be Wednesday, 11:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary