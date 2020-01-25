|
Benjamin McElroy
Murfreesboro - Benjamin Wade McElroy, age 70, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 to be with the Lord at the V.A. Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a life-long resident of Rutherford County and graduated from Walter Hill School. He served in the United States Army and worked with the Murfreesboro Police Department and Rutherford County Sheriff Department for twenty years.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth H. and William E. McElroy; brothers, Gene McElroy and Edwin McElroy and sister, Cornelia McElroy Wilson. He is survived by his son Justin C. McElroy; brothers, Charles Hill, Sammy (Mary) McElroy and Tommy McElroy; sisters, Mary "Sissy" (John) Caldwell and Betty Jo Baranuk all of Murfreesboro. Ben is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020