Bert Lee Spinks Jr.
1935 - 2020
Bert Lee Spinks, Jr.

Murfreesboro - Bert Lee Spinks,Jr. , age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, November 6, 2020. Bert was born November 15, 1935 in Randleman, N.C. to Bert Lee and Eva Heath Spinks, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Billie Jean (Boger) Spinks and his grandson, Tyler Morrissey. He is survived by his son, Lee (Cindy) Spinks, his daughter Melinda (John) Morrissey, his grandchildren, Micah(Robyn) Morrissey, and Kate Morrissey; and great grandchildren, Emmett and Margot Morrissey; and brother, Dean L. Spinks.

Bert married Billie, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, in 1955. Together they moved to six different states while raising their 2 children. They always laughed together and declared with each move they were embarking on another "exciting adventure!" After he retired from his career in insurance in 2001, he and Billie moved to Murfreesboro, Tn to be near their daughter and grandchildren.

Bert will be remembered for his ever-present smile, the twinkle in his eye, his quiet wisdom and strength. He loved horse racing and followed it from the time he and Billie moved to Kentucky in 1986. He always took the time to get to know those around him. He was an avid gardener, card player, and cheerleader for his grandchildren's activities. He loved being known as Daw Daw.

Bert served in the US Army from August 1955 to August 1957 as a Radio/Communications Operator

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. The family would like to recognize the staff at the Villages of Murfreesboro Memory Care for their loving care of Bert. They also want to thank Jessica and Leah from Alive Hospice for their care and kindness.

Due to safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. An on-line guestbook is available for the Spinks family atwww.woodfinchapel.com



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
November 7, 2020
Bert was always a ray of sunshine - friendly, kind, sweet, & a joy to be around. He loved Mrs. Billie, all his family & everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed!!!!!!
Cecilia Prince
Friend
