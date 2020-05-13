Services
Bertha "Allean" Bush

Bertha "Allean" Bush Obituary
Bertha "Allean" Bush

Murfreesboro - Bertha "Allean" Bush, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers. She was a native of Dekalb County but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She retired from Rutherford County Hospital after thirty years.

Allean was preceded in death by her parents; Alvin Cecil and Nancy Betty Johnson, son and daughter-in-law; Gary Allen and Betty Lynn Johnson, brothers; Walter Johnson, Henry Johnson, Holbert Johnson and Adam Johnson and sisters; Ovie Joe Johnson, Betty Stacey and Ida Lou Johnson. She is survived by her sisters; Sudie Anderson, Geneva (Richard) Mathis and Nancy Prater. The family would like to say a special thanks to Allean's caregivers; Judy Carlton, Lisa Peck, Joan Carney, Teresa Smotherman and Skipper Timbs. They would also like to thank Avalon Hospice and the Creekside Nurses and aids.

A Graveside service will be held for Allean on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:00P.M. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Marvin Davenport officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2020
