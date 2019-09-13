|
Bertha Retha Bruning
Franklin - Bertha Dunaway Bruning of Franklin, TN formerly Flintstone, GA passed on to join her Lord September 9, 2019. She was born in Unionville, Bedford County, TN on June 11, 1925. Educated in Murfreesboro schools, she graduated from Central High School 1943. She was married in 1950 to George W. Bruning and lived and worked in Idaho and Augusta, GA before moving to Flintstone, GA. She worked for 37 years in government civil service principally with TVA in Chattanooga. She retired in 1980, and began a second career working as secretary for Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church for nine years which she dearly loved. She was also church clerk for many years. After the death of her husband in 2013, she moved to Franklin to be near her son. Bertha enjoyed caring for her husband and grandchildren, cooking meals for those in need, and visiting folks in the nursing home. She was an accomplished quilter, cook, and blackberry picker; and most of all, a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. We all will miss her cheer, boundless energy, optimism, and love of God's grace.
Predeceased by her parents, Newman and Ola Gill Dunaway; her husband, George W. Bruning; brother Willie Dunaway; sisters Sue Dunaway Stafford and Verna Dunaway McCurdy. Survived by sisters Ida Dunaway Read (Murfreesboro, TN), and Martha Dunaway (Bob) Adams (Washington, DC); sons William Howard Bruning (Tampa, FL), and George Thomas (Beth) Bruning (Franklin, TN); and grandchildren, Will Bruning and Allison Bruning.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 3239 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA, Friday, September 13, 5:00-7:00. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2:00 with visitation one hour prior also at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens South.
Pallbearers are Will Bruning, Allison Bruning, Bob Dunaway, Walter Bruning, David McCurdy, and Jim McCurdy. Honorary Pallbearer, Ric Poorbaugh.
Special thanks to caregivers at Belvedere Memory Care Franklin for their love and attention.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Hannah Bruning Memorial Scholarship at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church, 90 Nick A Jack Lane, Flintstone, GA 30725, or .
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019