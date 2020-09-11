1/1
Bertrand Elliott Smith Jr.
Old Hickory - Bertrand Elliott Smith Jr., age 68, of Old Hickory, TN, left this earth to join his Heavenly Father on September 9, 2020. He is survived by wife Joyce Smith, daughters Jessica Maberry (Cliff Maberry) and MaKayla Smith (Khrysten Maynard), grandchildren Erik Smith, Natalee Maberry, and Dallas Maberry, grandpuppy Pear Smith-Maynard, sister Genny Osborne, and many others who loved him greatly.

In keeping with the wishes of the Smith family, there will be a private service for immediate family.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
