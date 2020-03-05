|
|
Bessie Elaine Jessie
Murfreesboro - Bessie Elaine Jessie, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Elaine was born August 30, 1950 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Lee Haynes and Thomas Earl Haynes, and her son - Andy Jessie.
She is survived by her beloved son, Ryan Cole Jessie of Nashville; brother, Ronnie Earl Haynes (Charlene) of Old Hickory, TN; nephews, Benjamin Earl Haynes and Bradley Neil Haynes; niece, Kathryn Haynes Owen; and numerous cousins from all over the United States. She was especially close to her dear cousin, Martha Sue Colbert, from east Tennessee.
Elaine graduated in 1968 from Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN and later obtained a degree from O'More School of Design in Franklin, TN. Elaine was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, TN. She was a dedicated employee of Walmart in Smyrna for 19 years. She would often discuss with her son, Ryan, how much she enjoyed her regular customers and friends at Walmart.
Elaine was an amazing and gifted artist. She had numerous interests included crafting, interior design, and gardening. She was a loving mother, sister and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service for family and close friends is being held on Saturday, March 7th at 1pm at Roselawn in Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro or the Highland Heights Lawrence Gardner Fund.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020