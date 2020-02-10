Services
Beth Murray Walker

Beth Murray Walker Obituary
Beth Murray Walker

Murfreesboro - Beth Murray Walker was the daughter of Walter Bassett and Marie Williams Murray. She grew up on her family's south Georgia farm, and from her stories, she had the most marvelous childhood imaginable.

She majored in English at Bessie Tift College at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, she met Marshall Walker. They were married and for 62 years and created a home that was vibrant, welcoming, and a little off-beat.

She taught a wide range of students from kindergarten through college. Many paper-grading nights were punctuated by her laughter over a misplaced modifier or an insightful paragraph lifted directly from CliffsNotes. She retired from the English faculty at Belmont University, but a teacher never quits teaching!

She saw the possibilities in the things others missed. Almost every book in her study has leaves pressed between the pages because they caught her eye, and each was a beautiful original. That's how she felt about people, too. She appreciated them and was always willing to invest herself in others. She believed Christ called her to love others, appreciate the diversity in the world and to be of good hope.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marshall. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nena and Eric Egli; son, Lee; sister, Mary Lee and her husband Jesse; sisters and brother-in-law, Lueise and Milton Tyson, James and Tish Walker, and Angie Barker; beloved nieces and nephew and their children as well.

A memorial service is planned for 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Glendale Baptist Church, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Glendale Baptist Church, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International or a .
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
