Bettie Oliver
Murfreesboro - Bettie Oliver, age 93, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2020 at Community Care of Rutherford Co. She was a native of Kansas City. Bettie was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and church librarian for many years.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Oliver; parents, Floyd Wiseman and Hilda Ray Wiseman, and daughter, Mary Lester. She is survived by grandson, Ryan Davis of Murfreesboro, brothers, Loyd "Sonny" Wiseman of Harrisonville, MO, Clinton Dean Wiseman, of Kansas City. MO; and sister, Ruth Skoff of Rich Hill, MO.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USO in her honor at www.uso.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020