Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Oliver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Oliver Obituary
Bettie Oliver

Murfreesboro - Bettie Oliver, age 93, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2020 at Community Care of Rutherford Co. She was a native of Kansas City. Bettie was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and church librarian for many years.

Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Oliver; parents, Floyd Wiseman and Hilda Ray Wiseman, and daughter, Mary Lester. She is survived by grandson, Ryan Davis of Murfreesboro, brothers, Loyd "Sonny" Wiseman of Harrisonville, MO, Clinton Dean Wiseman, of Kansas City. MO; and sister, Ruth Skoff of Rich Hill, MO.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USO in her honor at www.uso.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -