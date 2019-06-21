|
|
Betty Finley
Murfreesboro - Betty Ruth Finley, age 75, passed away at her residence on June 19, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Fairhaven Independent Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Francis Duke Pearcy; and brothers, David Pearcy and Barry Pearcy. She is survived by her husband, Morris L. Finley; son, Carlon Finley of Murfreesboro; daughter Lori (Greg) Smith of Murfreesboro; brother, Randy Pearcy of Murfreesboro; aunts, Ruby Mayers and Bessie Evans; and grandchildren, Dakota and Christina Finley and Lockston and Everette Smith.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 21, 2019