Betty J. Piaseki
Smyrna - Betty J. Piasecki, age 89 of Smyrna died Sunday March 17, 2019. She was born in Lynch KY and was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Michael "Lee" Piasecki, and parents, Arnold Perry and Lucy Newby Perry, brother, Arnold Perry, and sister, Shirley Beal Burks.
Mrs. Piasecki was retired from Singer Company and was known as Miss Betty to many. She loved to play bingo, Bunco, and was avid a bowler.
She is survived by son, Mike Piasecki of Chattanooga; daughters, Barbara Barnett and husband Tom of Smyrna, Susan Quinn and husband Mickey of Smyrna and Linda McBride and husband Richard of LaVergne; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Louise Bowman of Florida.
Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019