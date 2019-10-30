Services
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sand Hill Church of Christ
315 Fergus Rd
La Vergne, TN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sand Hill Church of Christ
315 Fergus Rd
La Vergne, TN
View Map
Betty Jane Collier

Betty Jane Collier Obituary
Betty Jane Collier

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Betty Jane Collier, age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 29th at her residence. She is survived by her children, Roberta (Rodney) James, Stacey (Bruce) Shepherd, George A. (Mary T.) Collier, Jr., Larry E. Collier, Lance Collier, Eli Collier and Tracy (Karen Batts) Collier; one sister, Sara Gooch; one brother, Edward Mayes; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Collier will be held Saturday, November 2nd at the Sand Hill Church of Christ 315 Fergus Rd, La Vergne, Family Visitation beginning at 10:00 am with Funeral to follow at 11:00 am, Burial at Silver Springs Cemetery in Smyrna. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
